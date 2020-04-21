|
WEILER - Charles O. on April 18, 2020, age 85, of Lynbrook, NY. Beloved husband of the late Carole A. Loving father of Debora O'Connor (Kenneth) and Christine Worsdale (Keith). Cherished grandfather of Colleen, Timothy, James, Dennis and Carolyn. Brother of Philip (deceased) and Anne Marie. Veteran of the U.S. Army. Honorary Chief and extremely proud 66-year member of The Lynbrook Fire Dept and Vulcan Chemical & Hose Company #2. A private service will be held for the family with internment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Perry's Funeral Home in Lynbrook. A memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Peace in Lynbrook at a later date with celebration of his life to follow.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2020