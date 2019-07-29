|
REISERT - Charles W. of Larchmont, NY and formeriy of Syosset, NY on July 25, 2019. Loving husband of Ann (nee Bricker) and the late Patricia (nee Griffin); dear father of Christopher (Cheryl), Richard (Mimi) and Kate (Daniel) Crews, grandfather of six and great - grandfather of one. Charles was a mathematics teacher and later the Principal of Glen Cove High School. He was an active member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and at various times was Captain on several passenger ferries. Reposing at Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Road, Syosset, NY. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:45 am at St. Edward the Confessor R.C. Church, 205 Jackson Avenue, Syosset, NY. Burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on July 29, 2019