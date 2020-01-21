Newsday Notices
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 724-9500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:15 AM
Sts. Philip & James RCC
Charles Reynolds

Charles Reynolds Notice
Reynolds - Charles A. "Buzz" Age 79 of Stony Brook, NY passed on January 18, 2020. Proud Lieutenant of Suffolk County Police Department Beloved husband of Mary Lou. Loving father of Kenneth A. (Marni) & Stephen V. (Lori) Reynolds. Cherished grandfather of Kayla, Meagan, Mallory, Liam & Ryann. Dear brother of John (Mary Kay), the late Arthur and the late Carol VanBourgdien. Reposing at The Branch Funeral Home 190 E. Main St. Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Tuesday 7-9 PM and Wednesday 2-5 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Thursday 11:15 AM at Sts. Philip & James RCC. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. Branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 21, 2020
