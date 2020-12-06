1/
Charles Roby
ROBY- Charles Robert "Bob" of Northport on December 5, 2020 at 72 years of age. Retired Police Officer who served the Nassau County Police Department. Beloved husband of Clare Roby. Loving father of Brian (Kathryn), Tom (Marie), Kevin (Melanie), and Dennis (Deanna). Cherished grand-father of Meara, and Declan. Loving brother of Lorraine (John) Pomarico, Lawrence (Dianne) Roby, & Alice (Dean) Lewis. Dear cousin of Lawrence Murtha. Loving brother-in-law of Craig (Bree) Nurnberger, Mary Kellam, and Charles (Vickie) Nurnberger. Visitation Tuesday from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 pm at Brueggemann Funeral Home - 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Service Wednesday, 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Northport Rural Cemetery. Visiting Nurse Service and Hospice of Suffolk, 101 Laurel Road, East Northport, NY 11731. www.bfhli.com



Published in Newsday on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 6, 2020
A great man, husband, father, and grandfather.
I had the privilege of working with Charlie in the Second Precinct...he was a kind and generous man and honesty was his badge of honor.
Charlie graduated from Hicksville High School the year after me and with my wife in 1966.
Heartfelt sympathies to the Roby family.
Michael M. Melody
Friend
