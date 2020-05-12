|
|
SEROTA - Charles, prominent Real Estate Developer of Commercial and Residential with Serota and Sons, as well as Serota Properties has died at age 72. Charles along with his late father Nathan and his brother Geoffrey, helped to change the landscape of long Island Real Estate from the late 1960's through to the present. The cause of death was Pancreatic Cancer. He has fought this battle with courage and dignity. He was like the prize fighter who keeps getting knocked down in the ring every round, but undaunted answered every challenge and took more punches as he was fighting for his life, that he always embraced with great passion Unfortunately his opponent had too much reach on him and didn't fight fairly, stated his brother Geoff. Charles, a graduate of New York Institute of Technology, was a founding member of The New York Developers Group as well as President for The Association for a Better Long Island. He was an avid skier and a great car enthusiast. He was very philanthropic as well. He is survived by his wife Karen of 46 years, and his daughters, Jennifer and Lauren as well as his brother Geoff, his sisters in law Joelle, Helene and Michelle. His brothers-in-law Jeff and Harold as well as a full cast of loving nephews and nieces. He will be sorely missed. Burial took place on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at New Montefiore Cemetery. Due to recent events, there was a graveside service for family members only.
Published in Newsday on May 12, 2020