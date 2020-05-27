|
SORROCCO- Charles Of Ridge, LI, passed at the age of 100 on May 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rose. Loving father of Lorraine Iberger (Howard) and Elizabeth Lavalle (Bruce). Cherished grandfather of Eric (Stacy), Lauren (Peter), J. Peter, Jennifer and Susan and great-grandfather of 6. As a Marine, he received the Purple Heart in WW II. Reposing at O. B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY. Visitation Thursday 2-4 pm. Services and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donations to the Semper Fi Fund.
Published in Newsday on May 27, 2020