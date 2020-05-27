Home

POWERED BY

Services
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
1001 Route 25a
Miller Place, NY 11764
(631) 744-1001
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
1001 Route 25a
Miller Place, NY 11764
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Sorrocco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Sorrocco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Sorrocco Notice
SORROCCO- Charles Of Ridge, LI, passed at the age of 100 on May 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rose. Loving father of Lorraine Iberger (Howard) and Elizabeth Lavalle (Bruce). Cherished grandfather of Eric (Stacy), Lauren (Peter), J. Peter, Jennifer and Susan and great-grandfather of 6. As a Marine, he received the Purple Heart in WW II. Reposing at O. B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY. Visitation Thursday 2-4 pm. Services and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donations to the Semper Fi Fund.
Published in Newsday on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -