TOES - Charles Herbert Jr., 75, passed on July 24. Born in Brooklyn, Charles lived on Long Island. Advocating for justice, Charles was an investigator for Nassau County Consumer Affairs. He loved family, sports, concerts, and cars. He is survived by six siblings, their spouses, and their 13 children. Predeceased by his parents, Katherine and Charles. Viewing, Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Manhasset, July 28th, 4-7 p.m. Mass at St. Mary's Church, Manhasset, July 29th at 10 a.m.
Published in Newsday on July 27, 2019