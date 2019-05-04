|
TONER - Charles "Mike", 62, of Kings Park, NY on May 1, 2019. He was a Master Mechanic who built fighter planes for the government and worked at Suffolk County Water Authority for many years. Beloved brother to Valerie Kessler (New Jersey), Christopher, and Patrick. Cherished uncle to 3 nephews and a niece. Loving great uncle to Maya Kessler. He will be missed by many friends. Rest in Peace with Mommy and Grandma. Repo-sing Sunday 7-9pm at Clayton Funeral Home Inc., 25 Meadow Road, Kings Park, NY. Burial will be private.
Published in Newsday on May 4, 2019