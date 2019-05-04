Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clayton Funeral Home
25 Meadow Rd
Kings Park, NY 11754
(631) 269-6421
Reposing
Sunday, May 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Clayton Funeral Home
25 Meadow Rd
Kings Park, NY 11754
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Toner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Toner

Notice Condolences Flowers

Charles Toner Notice
TONER - Charles "Mike", 62, of Kings Park, NY on May 1, 2019. He was a Master Mechanic who built fighter planes for the government and worked at Suffolk County Water Authority for many years. Beloved brother to Valerie Kessler (New Jersey), Christopher, and Patrick. Cherished uncle to 3 nephews and a niece. Loving great uncle to Maya Kessler. He will be missed by many friends. Rest in Peace with Mommy and Grandma. Repo-sing Sunday 7-9pm at Clayton Funeral Home Inc., 25 Meadow Road, Kings Park, NY. Burial will be private.
Published in Newsday on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clayton Funeral Home
Download Now