Charles Towse

TOWSE - Charles W. of East Northport, on June 25, 2020, 81 years of age. Beloved husband of Arlene. Loving father of Mitch Towse, John Towse (Michelle), and Chris Towse (Renee). Cherished grandfather of Chase, Sam, Jack, Spencer and Sophia. Fond brother of Neil, the late Bob, and the late Derry. Grateful friend to his car club. He will be dearly missed. Family visiting at Nolan Funeral Home, Northport. Public visiting Monday 12pm - 2pm outside (weather permitting) at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 120 Vernon Valley Road, East Northport, NY with an outdoor service at 2pm. Burial follows at Genola Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. www.nolanfh.com



Published in Newsday on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
JUN
29
Service
02:00 PM
t St. Paul's Lutheran Church
JUN
29
Burial
Genola Rural Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
