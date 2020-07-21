1/1
Charles Tschupp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TSCHUPP - Charles (Retired NYPD 75 PCT.) With much sadness we say goodbye to Charlie who died on July 18, 2020. Devoted husband of Mary Lou (nee Squillante). Loving father of Michael Charles Jr. father-in-law of Jessica. Proud grandfather of Amelia. Charles was born and raised in Queens and relocated to East Meadow to be near his family. A proud Army Veteran. Mass Wed-nesday 9:45am at St. Raymond R.C. Church, East Rockaway. Under the firection of the Leahy-McDonald Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Memorial Mass
09:45 AM
St. Raymond R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leahy-McDonald Funeral Home
111-02 Atlantic Ave
Queens, NY 11419
(718) 849-0785
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved