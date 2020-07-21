Charles Tschupp

TSCHUPP - Charles (Retired NYPD 75 PCT.) With much sadness we say goodbye to Charlie who died on July 18, 2020. Devoted husband of Mary Lou (nee Squillante). Loving father of Michael Charles Jr. father-in-law of Jessica. Proud grandfather of Amelia. Charles was born and raised in Queens and relocated to East Meadow to be near his family. A proud Army Veteran. Mass Wed-nesday 9:45am at St. Raymond R.C. Church, East Rockaway. Under the firection of the Leahy-McDonald Funeral Home.







