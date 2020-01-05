Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Wake
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
8:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Stony Brook Community Church
Stony Brook., NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Holy Rood Cemetery
Westbury., NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Houten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Van Houten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Van Houten Notice
VAN HOUTEN- Charles K., 89, longtime resident of Syosset, NY and Hawley, PA, on January 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Loving father of Patricia Warner (Edward) and Chuck Van Houten (Karen). Cherished grandfather of Carla Zito (Rich), Christa Augusta (Ryan), Edward Warner (Kimberly) and Jared Van Houten. Devoted great-grandfather of 6. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. A Wake Service will be held at the funeral home Tuesday 8 pm. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday 10 am at Stony Brook Community Church, Stony Brook. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now