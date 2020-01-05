|
VAN HOUTEN- Charles K., 89, longtime resident of Syosset, NY and Hawley, PA, on January 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Loving father of Patricia Warner (Edward) and Chuck Van Houten (Karen). Cherished grandfather of Carla Zito (Rich), Christa Augusta (Ryan), Edward Warner (Kimberly) and Jared Van Houten. Devoted great-grandfather of 6. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. A Wake Service will be held at the funeral home Tuesday 8 pm. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday 10 am at Stony Brook Community Church, Stony Brook. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 5, 2020