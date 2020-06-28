Charles W. Amorim
1938 - 2020
AMORIM Charles W. (Bill), of New Hyde Park, died peacefully on June 24 at the age of 81. Bill, as he was known to family and friends, was the golf course superintendent at Deepdale Golf Club in Manhasset for more than 20 years, and later, the grounds supervisor for Manhasset Public Schools. Born in North Easton, Massachusetts, on July 17, 1938, Bill always loved working outdoors. One of his earliest jobs was as a tree climber-arborist for the Town of Easton. After earning an associate's degree in turf management from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, he made his way to Long Island and embarked on his golf course career while at Deepdale, he would run into the likes of Joe Namath and even Sean Connery one time. Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Catherine; children Kevin and Nancy; daughter-in-law Carol Hernandez; and beloved grandchildren Josephine, Oliver and Benjamin. The son of the late Romeo and Adeline Amorim, Bill was born into a family of 12: He was a loving brother to Vasco, Francelina, Valdemira, Mary Theresa, John, Grace, Jean, Linda, Dennis and the late Margaret and Daniel. Visitation at the New Hyde Park FH, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, NY Wednesday 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm. Mass Thursday 9:15am Notre Dame Church. Interment St. Philip Neri Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.nhpfh.com



Published in Newsday on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:30 PM
NEW HYDE PARK F H
JUL
1
Visitation
07:00 - 09:30 PM
NEW HYDE PARK F H
JUL
2
Memorial Mass
09:15 AM
Notre Dame Church
Funeral services provided by
NEW HYDE PARK F H
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 352-8989
