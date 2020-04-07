|
ZAMMIT - Charles of Ronkonkoma, NY on April 4, 2020 peacefully at 101 years of age. Loving husband of Jessie for 73 years. Devoted father of 3, grandfather of 3, great grandfather of 4. He was born in Malta. During WWII he met the love of his life Jessie Mackay. "Wee Jessie" at 21 came to the US from Glasgow, Scotland on the Queen Elizabeth to marry her G.I. Sweetheart in 1947. They remained in Astoria, NY where they began their family of 3. Charlie lived a very full life. After risking his life on the beaches of Normandy, he became a skilled electrical mechanic at Con Edison until becoming one of the most respected District Operators of his time. In his spare time he enjoyed watching sports, fishing occasionally while at the Bungalow, taking "40 winks", and of course his Scotch on the Rocks. What Charlie loved most though was to make the people around him smile and laugh. Charlie was one of a kind. A man who was admired, loved and cherished by all those who had the chance to know him. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Charles will be laid to rest amongst some of our countries finest; at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 7, 2020