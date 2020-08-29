1/
Charlotte Barringer
BARRINGER - Charlotte Perry's obituary, published on August 23rd, mistakenly named the Adams Cup and the Atlantic Class Championships -- the regattas were the Syce Cup and The Atlantic Class Championships.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robinson, Wright & Weymer
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
August 23, 2020
Our sympathies to the family. Sharlie was a special person on our lives bridging the family ties between Barringer and the Riker families. She will be missed, and we are fortunate to have seen her last year when we were on vacation in Connecticut.
Richard and Judy Riker
Family
August 23, 2020
No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift wind. However, take comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of need & remember,
Simone Taylor
August 21, 2020
She was such a bright spirit here at the Essex Corinthian Yacht Club and many members have stories of her sailing adventures. She always brought a smile to my face when she visited the club and when speaking with her on the phone. She will certainly be missed here.
Jean Little
Friend
