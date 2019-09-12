|
|
DOBKOWSKI - Charlotte, of Hempstead, NY on September 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roman. Devoted mother of Walter (Donna), Larry (Judy), Eugene (Anne), and the late Edward. Proud Babci of Matthew, Andrew, Brian, Michael, Kristen, Anna, Sam, Kathryn and the late Jonathan. Reposing Hempstead Funeral Home, 89 Peninsula Blvd. (cor. Front St., SS Pkwy Exit 19N, 1 mile), Hempstead. Funeral Saturday 10 am, St. Vladimir UC Church, Hempstead. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farming- dale. Family will receive visitors in the Gold Room, Friday 2-5 and 7-9 pm.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 12, 2019