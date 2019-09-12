Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hempstead Funeral Home
89 Peninsula Blvd
Hempstead, NY 11550
(516) 481-7460
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vladimir UC Church
Hempstead, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Dobkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Dobkowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Dobkowski Notice
DOBKOWSKI - Charlotte, of Hempstead, NY on September 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roman. Devoted mother of Walter (Donna), Larry (Judy), Eugene (Anne), and the late Edward. Proud Babci of Matthew, Andrew, Brian, Michael, Kristen, Anna, Sam, Kathryn and the late Jonathan. Reposing Hempstead Funeral Home, 89 Peninsula Blvd. (cor. Front St., SS Pkwy Exit 19N, 1 mile), Hempstead. Funeral Saturday 10 am, St. Vladimir UC Church, Hempstead. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farming- dale. Family will receive visitors in the Gold Room, Friday 2-5 and 7-9 pm.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now