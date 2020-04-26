Newsday Notices
Charlotte Hatzelman Notice
HATZELMAN - Charlotte of East Meadow, NY on April 23, 2020 in her 90th year. Devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa. Cherished sister of Eleanor Rhodes (the late Robert) and the late Ernest Hatzelman (Roseanne). Loving aunt to Robert Rhodes (Kathy), Richard Rhodes (Cathy), Nancy Iadevaio (Robert), the late Joseph Hatzelman (Kathy), Albert Hatzelman (Nancy), Teresa Meade (Chris), and Debra Brengel (Kyle). Adored by her 19 great nieces and nephews and 5 great-great. Dedicated employee of Nassau Univ. Medical Center for over 40 years. You could always find her in the stands at any EMHS football and lacrosse games. She received an award for being the schools biggest fan! Private interment at Holy Rood Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020
