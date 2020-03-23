|
|
HOFFMANN - Charlotte (nee Frey) of Uniondale on March 18th 2020. English Professor at Nassau Community College. Hofstra University and Nassau Community College Alumni. Phi Beta Kappa Member. Beloved Wife of the late Arthur, Loving Mother of Charlotte Snyder (the late Robert), Linda Fazzio (Dennis), Heidi Yanoti (Thomas), Arthur Jr. (Jennifer). Dear Sister of Hildegard Klausser (the late Leonard), Christian Frey (Carolyn), Dorita Reilly (Kevin). Cherished Grandmother of 7. Private family viewing and burial to be held at Calverton National Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Hartnett Funeral Home, Uniondale NY with a celebration of Charlotte's life to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made and condolence messages left on Charlotte's page at www.hartnettfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020