Charlotte Penza

PENZA - Charlotte, 90, of Huntington, on September 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Penza. Cherished mother of Patricia Penza, William (Debra) Penza, Charlotte (Carl) Lawrence, Ellen (Edward) Quackenbush and Christine Penza. Loving grandmother of Lisa Penza, Matthew Lawrence, William Penza, Kelly Kaible, Emily Foreman, Daniel Lawrence, Edward Quackenbush, Denise Penza and Gregory Quackenbush. Caring great-grandmother of Ethan Lawrence, Quentin Lawrence, Carter Kaible, Ella Panzone, Payton Kaible, Wade Foreman and Emerson Otto. Dear sister of Victor Beck. Visitation Tuesday 4-8PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station. Mass Wednesday 9:45AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Burial to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick's Outreach, Trocaire House, 400 Main Street, Huntington, NY 11743, 631-385-3311 ext: 213. maconnellfuneralhome.com