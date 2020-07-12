Cheryl Moore

MOORE - Cheryl T., of Syosset, New York on July 1, 2020. Beloved wife of James A. Loving mother of Tanya A. Moore, and James A., III. Cherished grandmother of Molly Victoria. Family will receive friends Thursday July 16th 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home Inc., 293 South Street Oyster Bay. Long time employee of Dr. Sean McGaley. Lifelong member of the DAR. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mary Stolfa Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 644, Syosset, New York 11791 www.marystolfacancerfoundation.org
. www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com