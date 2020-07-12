1/
Cheryl Moore
MOORE - Cheryl T., of Syosset, New York on July 1, 2020. Beloved wife of James A. Loving mother of Tanya A. Moore, and James A., III. Cherished grandmother of Molly Victoria. Family will receive friends Thursday July 16th 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home Inc., 293 South Street Oyster Bay. Long time employee of Dr. Sean McGaley. Lifelong member of the DAR. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mary Stolfa Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 644, Syosset, New York 11791 www.marystolfacancerfoundation.org. www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Francis P Devine Funeral Home Inc
293 South St
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-6700
