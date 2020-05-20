Home

DODGE - Chester "Chet" Joseph, Jr. of Garden City, NY formerly of Manhasset, NY passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020. He was the son of Josephine and Chester, brother to Sr. Joan, Virginia, Alice, and Carol, loving husband to Thomasine Owen Dodge, and loving father to C.J. Dodge (Mary), Joan Tomlin (Daniel), Tod Dodge (Cathy), Peter Dodge (Tiffany), and Kerry Maurer (Mike). Chet was adored by his 13 grandkids, Christopher (Amelia), Lauren (Andrew), Kelly (Jason), Thomas (Natalie), Laura (Robert), Annie, Tara, P.J., Daniel, Kyle, Devon, Jessie, and Mikey, and 5 great grandchildren, Bennett, Liam, Evelyn, Owen, and Maxine. A longtime attorney and graduate of Georgetown University and Fordham Law, Chet was a tenacious advocate, avid reader, and a loyal friend. He was quick-witted and thoughtful, and devoted to his family. A memorial Mass in Chet's honor will be held on a later date.
Published in Newsday on May 20, 2020
