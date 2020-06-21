FEDER - Chris 1946-2020 Chris Feder passed away at his home in San Rafael on June 15, 2020. He was known as one of the best wrestlers to ever come through the NCAA in the 1967-1969 seasons. He wrestled for C.W. Post College and was twice named All-American. Chris Feder was a 2006 inductee to the California Wrestling Hall of Fame for lifetime achievement in wrestling. He was also inducted into the New York Wrestling Hall of Fame and was to be honored in July 2020. Chris Feder represented the United States in Wrestling at the World Maccabiah Games in 1969 and 1989, respectively, winning a silver medal in both freestyle and GrecoRoman at both tournaments. Feder also holds the record for oldest wrestler to medal at the World Maccabiah Games. Along with experience in freestyle and Greco-Roman, he also competed in folk style wrestling. Chris was appointed as Head Coach at the World Maccabiah Games in Israel, July 4-17, 2017. The World Maccabiah Games are the world's third largest sporting event, with over 9,000 total participants representing over 75 nations. Feder would often say that his appointments to Team USA were lifechanging, from winning four silver medals, to the lifelong friendships he made. Feder enjoyed a lifelong involvement in the wrestling world, beginning with a stellar collegiate career at C.W. Post (currently known as Long Island Post University). While at Post, Feder was the Metropolitan Conference Champion from 1967-1969, finishing his career with the conference record for most falls and all-time scoring. Feder was also a two-time NCAA All American, finishing in third place in 1968, and second place in 1969. Since 1975, Chris coached regional and high school wrestling teams in Northern California, and from 1990-2005, held leadership positions within USA Wrestling and California Wrestling. He served as the Head Coach for Terra Linda High School and Marin Catholic High School in California, and the Brawlers Wrestling Club in San Rafael, CA. He felt blessed to have a beautiful garden, a loving family, many friends and the fulfillment of mentoring young wrestlers. He will be missed by all. He is survived by his brothers Dan Feder of New Zealand and Keith Feder of Los Angeles. He adored his loving nieces and nephews: Samantha, Alexandra, Kate, Jake and Richard.







