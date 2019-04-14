|
HIMONIDIS - Christ "Chris" Chris Himonidis, survived by his loving wife Ruth Ann Himonidis; his children, Helen Murray, John Himonidis, Theodora Garf-Criscione, James Himonidis, Alexandra Garrity, Chrisos Himonidis, Gregory Himonidis and thirteen grandchildren, passed away on April 11 at the age of 81. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15 at the Spring Grove Funeral Home in Cincinnati, OH. A service will be held on Tuesday, April 16 at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will follow at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to , PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45250. Online condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2019