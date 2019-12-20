|
DAMMER - Christopher, 61, of Huntington, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 19, 2019. Beloved son of Eugene and the late Marian. Dear partner of Lisa de la Lastra. Devoted brother of Eugene (Ellen), Mary Lou Huisking (Frank), Linda Karaffa (George), Denise Qualey (Brian) and Mark (Jessica). Loving uncle of 13 nieces and nephews. He is loved and his smile will be missed by his family and friends. Visitation Sunday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to Kids in Crisis. kidsincrisis.org in Christopher's name would be greatly appreciated by thefamily. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 20, 2019