SICA - Christina A. (nee Amodeo) of Glen Cove (formerly of Brooklyn & Syosset), on 5/7/2020. Beloved Wife of the late Nicholas. Cherished Mother of Nicholas J. Dearest Sister of the late Ciro Amodeo (late Irene), & the late Jerome Amodeo. Loving Aunt of Christopher Amodeo (Joann). Dear Great Aunt of Jacklyn & Eric Amodeo. Predeceased by her two infant daughters. Member of Glen Cove Senior Center and Golden Voices. All services are private. Further information Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY, 11545. www.whitting.com
Published in Newsday on May 11, 2020