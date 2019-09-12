|
RICH - Christina (Himonidis), of Freeport passed away on Wednesday September 4th. Beloved wife of the late Jeryl Rich. Predeceased by her parents Theodora and James Gotsulias and her siblings Helen and Gus. Loving mother of Helen (Ronald), John, Theodora (Ross), James (Kimberly), Alexis (Gino), Bobby Garrity and the late son-in-law Peter Garf. Cherished Grandmother of Ronnie, Steven, Jacqueline (Anthony), Daniel (Julia), Robert, Bobby-John, Jackson, Alaina, and great grandchild Camden. Loving Sister of George Gotsulias; and her kitty Mittens, who will miss her dearly. She has touched the lives of many and will forever be remembered as the beautiful woman she was. The viewing will be held today from 2-4pm and 7-9:30pm at Massapequa Funeral Home, 4980 Merrick Rd. Massapequa Park NY 11762. Funeral Mass will be on Friday St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Merrick at 11:30am. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Maspeth. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 12, 2019