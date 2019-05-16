|
MILAZZO-Christine A., 71 of Coram passed away suddenly on May 15, 2019. Cherished friend of Maureen Mashmann. Beloved sister of Linda McLellan, Carol DiRenzo and predeceased brother Edward Milazzo. Survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held at Marinello Funeral Home, Inc. 493 Middle Country Rd., Coram on Friday, May 17th from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 10:30 AM at St. Sylvester's Church. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Marinellofh.com
Published in Newsday on May 16, 2019