Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marinello Funeral Home Inc
493 Middle Country Rd
Coram, NY 11727
(631) 732-6969
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marinello Funeral Home Inc
493 Middle Country Rd
Coram, NY 11727
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Marinello Funeral Home Inc
493 Middle Country Rd
Coram, NY 11727
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Sylvester's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Milazzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine A. Milazzo

Notice Condolences Flowers

Christine A. Milazzo Notice
MILAZZO-Christine A., 71 of Coram passed away suddenly on May 15, 2019. Cherished friend of Maureen Mashmann. Beloved sister of Linda McLellan, Carol DiRenzo and predeceased brother Edward Milazzo. Survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held at Marinello Funeral Home, Inc. 493 Middle Country Rd., Coram on Friday, May 17th from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 10:30 AM at St. Sylvester's Church. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Marinellofh.com
Published in Newsday on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marinello Funeral Home Inc
Download Now