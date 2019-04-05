|
POTTER - Christine Edwards. In faith, and surrounded in love, Christy Edwards Potter, of East Islip, LI, passed away on March 24, 2019. She is the beloved wife of Thomas J. Potter, devoted mother of Donna M. Potter, and loving stepmother of Thomas A. Potter and Daniel S. Potter. A renowned water-color artist, known for local scenes of Long Island and Fire Island, an active member within the local sailing and windsurfing communities, and a member of the St Mary's choir for over 30 years, Christy leaves a vibrant legacy of creativity, activity, compassion, and faith. She will be dearly missed. Reposing at Fredrick J. Chapey and Sons, East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of SS Parkway, Exit 45W). Visiting Friday (4-5) 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM; Saturday and Sunday (4-6-4-7) 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM & 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, LI on Monday (4-8) at 9:45 AM. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 5, 2019