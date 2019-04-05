Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-5600
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Potter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Edwards Potter

Notice Condolences Flowers

Christine Edwards Potter Notice
POTTER - Christine Edwards. In faith, and surrounded in love, Christy Edwards Potter, of East Islip, LI, passed away on March 24, 2019. She is the beloved wife of Thomas J. Potter, devoted mother of Donna M. Potter, and loving stepmother of Thomas A. Potter and Daniel S. Potter. A renowned water-color artist, known for local scenes of Long Island and Fire Island, an active member within the local sailing and windsurfing communities, and a member of the St Mary's choir for over 30 years, Christy leaves a vibrant legacy of creativity, activity, compassion, and faith. She will be dearly missed. Reposing at Fredrick J. Chapey and Sons, East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of SS Parkway, Exit 45W). Visiting Friday (4-5) 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM; Saturday and Sunday (4-6-4-7) 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM & 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, LI on Monday (4-8) at 9:45 AM. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now