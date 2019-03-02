|
FALCO - Christine of Lindenhurst, NY on March 1st, 2019. Devoted mother of Jesse Falco and Sara Falco. Loving daughter of John Canecky and the late MaryAnn Breier. Beloved sister of Kathy James and Jennifer Asencio (Robert). Loving aunt of Connor James and Isabella Asencio. Memorial visitation Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 from 3pm-8pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main St. Farmingdale. Religious Service Wednesday 7:30pm at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lupus.org are appreciated. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Mar. 2, 2019