Christine Fallon

FALLON - Christine E., 62 of Ronkonkoma, NY on 8/19/2020. Beloved wife of Scott, devoted and loving mother to Matthew and Kevin. Daughter of Lucy and George Ziegler, sister to Kathy DiCiero and George E. Ziegler, Aunt, and sister-in-law. "You are forever in our hearts." Reposing at Moloney Funeral Home, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave Lake Ronkonkoma, Sunday 6pm-9pm. Holy Rood Cemetery Monday 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Dr. Alexis D'Elia Memorial Scholarship fund. C/O Law Offices of Joseph D'Elia Esq., 464 New York Ave Ste. 100 Huntington NY 11743.







