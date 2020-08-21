1/
Christine Fallon
FALLON - Christine E., 62 of Ronkonkoma, NY on 8/19/2020. Beloved wife of Scott, devoted and loving mother to Matthew and Kevin. Daughter of Lucy and George Ziegler, sister to Kathy DiCiero and George E. Ziegler, Aunt, and sister-in-law. "You are forever in our hearts." Reposing at Moloney Funeral Home, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave Lake Ronkonkoma, Sunday 6pm-9pm. Holy Rood Cemetery Monday 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Dr. Alexis D'Elia Memorial Scholarship fund. C/O Law Offices of Joseph D'Elia Esq., 464 New York Ave Ste. 100 Huntington NY 11743.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 21, 2020.
Reposing
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
Graveside service
Holy Rood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
(631) 588-1515
