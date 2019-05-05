FOCARDI - Christine Gertrude died peacefully in her Chaska, MN home on April 18, 2019, surrounded by her three children. She was 92. Born August 3, 1926 in Ostwinkel, Germany and immigrated to Cincinnati, OH in 1951. In 1953 Bethpage, NY became her home with her loving husband Stephen. In 1956 they moved to Greenlawn, NY to raise their family. In 2004, they moved to Chaska, MN to be close to daughter Michelle. Loving mother of Michelle Cameron of Lester Prairie MN, Craig Focardi of Novato CA, and Stephen B. Focardi Jr. of Redondo Beach, CA.; proud grandmother of Chiara, Melissa, and Dana; loving mother-in-law of Theresa, Gerrda and Duncan. Christine was predeceased by her loving husband of 53 years, Stephen P. Focardi. Services for Christine and Stephen were held on April 25, 2019 at Guardian Angels Church, Chaska, MN. An avid reader, Christine had a deep understanding of world history, brought to life with her personal history and consummate storytelling. Master homemaker and cook, a natural comedian, enthusiastic ten-pin bowler, and frequent winner on the slot machines. Reunited with her family in Heaven. A favorite quote: Live each day as if your life has just begun! Published in Newsday on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary