PASSAMANO - Christine Janet (O'Connor) on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Loving sister and mother of two children, passed away at age 71. Chris was born on May 23, 1949 in Brisbane, Australia to Thomas and Doris (Mitchell) O'Connor. Raised in Lindenhurst, NY, she learned at an early age of civic duty from both her parents and spent many years volunteering at the Lindenhurst American Legion #1120. Chris spent 30 years as a civil servant for Suffolk County and was also active in her local CSEA union. She was a voracious reader often reading several books a week and collecting, trading, and donating books. Chris retired in Hendersonville, NC. She loved the huge variety of birds and was an avid bird watcher. She also enjoyed the cat and mouse games with the squirrels and other local wildlife. Chris was preceded in death by her father, Thomas and her mother, Doris. She is survived by her 2 sons Thomas and Timothy, her daughter- in-law Nicole, her sister Sandy and brother-in-law Will Toscani and two grandchildren Brian and Madison. A funeral service was held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Brevard, NC. To leave a condolence or memory for the family of Christine Passamano, please visit obituaries at www.moore-fh.com
. Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations is honored to serve the family.