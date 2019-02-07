Home

McManus-Lorey Funeral Home - Medford
2084 Horseblock Road
Medford, NY 11763
(631) 732-1112
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Christine L. Brown Notice
BROWN - Christine L. was born on October 21, 1951 to Corean and Nesba Brown in Beckville, Texas. The youngest of ten children. She came to know God early at the Chapel Spring Baptist Church where she was baptized. Christine attended Dowling College in Oakdale, NY where she received a Bachelor's of Arts in elementary education. She received a Master's Degree in special education from Adelphi University. She planted in fertile ground in New York and was granted her teacher's certificate and permanent tenure from the Central Islip School District where she taught until she retired. Christine loved serving and volunteering in her community. Christine's greatest joy was raising and supporting her daughter in her endeavors. Christine was preceded in death by her mother and father, one sister and three brothers: Willie Mae Jinks, Curtis Brown, Clyde Brown and Lorenza Brown. Christine leaves to cherish in her memory, her daughter Lorraine Brown; three sisters, Barbara Roberts (Roy), Oretta Williams & Evelyn Jackson (MacArthur); two brothers, William Brown and Nesba Brown Jr., and a host of nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation will be on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 11:00AM - 1:00PM at the McManus-Lorey Funeral Home 2084 Horseblock Rd, Medford, NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 7, 2019
