Christine Miale

MIALE - Christine, 69, of Bethpage passed away after a long battle with cancer on August 18, 2020. Beloved wife of 47 years to Peter. Cherished daughter of Joseph and Ellen Cervo. Loving mother of Matthew (Susan) and Michael (Amanda). Adored grandmother of Benjamin, Samantha, Molly and Charlotte. Dear sister of Janice Altilio (Tony) and Victoria Cervo (Stacey). Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Christine's importance of family will be carried on by her loved ones. She will always be remembered for her generous heart. and incredible patience. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Christine's memory Monday, 11am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation; Arrangements entrusted in Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 931-1454
