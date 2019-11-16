Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Our lady Queen of Martyrs Church
Centerport, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Spalletta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Spalletta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Spalletta Notice
SPALLETTA - Christine (nee Barnett) of Northport on November 11, 2019, 74 years of age. Loving mother of Dawn (Kenny) Bennett, Theresa (Chris) Moore, and Steve Spalletta. Cherished grandmother of Hailey, Brayden, Julia, Noah, CJ, Jamieson and Makenna. Fond sister of Jody, Patty, Ellie, Anne, Bob, Katie, John, Tom and Jane. VIsiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, Sunday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Monday 10:30 am at Our lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Centerport, NY. Entombment to follow at Northport Rural Cemetery. www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -