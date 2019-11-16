|
SPALLETTA - Christine (nee Barnett) of Northport on November 11, 2019, 74 years of age. Loving mother of Dawn (Kenny) Bennett, Theresa (Chris) Moore, and Steve Spalletta. Cherished grandmother of Hailey, Brayden, Julia, Noah, CJ, Jamieson and Makenna. Fond sister of Jody, Patty, Ellie, Anne, Bob, Katie, John, Tom and Jane. VIsiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, Sunday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Monday 10:30 am at Our lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Centerport, NY. Entombment to follow at Northport Rural Cemetery. www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 16, 2019