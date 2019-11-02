Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Hicksville
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 931-0262
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Stone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Stone Notice
STONE - Christine (nee O'Connor) on October 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Loving mother of Jennifer (Robert) Morrisey and Kristin (Philip) Root. Devoted grandmother of Robert Jr. Nicole), Joseph, Brenna, John, Bridget, James, Brendan, Andrew, Elizabeth, Charles and Caroline. Also survived by her brother James (Betsy) O'Connor and her twin sister, Denise (Robert) Drescher. She is predeceased by her sister Patrice Gaffney. Loving aunt of Jamie, Monica, Diane, Stacy, Megan, Laura, Dennis and Brian. Visiting Sunday 7-9 PM and Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral, Homes, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10:15 AM at American Martyrs RC Church, 79-43 Bell Blvd., Bay-side. Interment to follow at Long island National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Hicksville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -