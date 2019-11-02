|
|
STONE - Christine (nee O'Connor) on October 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Loving mother of Jennifer (Robert) Morrisey and Kristin (Philip) Root. Devoted grandmother of Robert Jr. Nicole), Joseph, Brenna, John, Bridget, James, Brendan, Andrew, Elizabeth, Charles and Caroline. Also survived by her brother James (Betsy) O'Connor and her twin sister, Denise (Robert) Drescher. She is predeceased by her sister Patrice Gaffney. Loving aunt of Jamie, Monica, Diane, Stacy, Megan, Laura, Dennis and Brian. Visiting Sunday 7-9 PM and Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral, Homes, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10:15 AM at American Martyrs RC Church, 79-43 Bell Blvd., Bay-side. Interment to follow at Long island National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019