WENDLING - Christine, 72, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019.Chris was born in Port Jefferson, NY to the late Thomas C. and Josephine M Dioguardo. She graduated from Patchogue Medford High School, where she met her husband of over 53 years, Walter N. Wendling, II. She worked for the Suffolk County Police Department Headquarters with the Medical Evaluation Department. Chris is is survived by her husband, Walter N. Wendling II, her children; Walter (Suzie Ronci) Wendling III, Lee (Lou) Iannone and Becky (Brian) Ashworth. Her grandchildren, Wenzdae, Melody Jo, Ty, David and Jeffrey. She is the sister of Michele (Mike) Ehert, Joanne (William) Champlin and Thomas (Lynn) Dioguardo and a host of family members. A memorial service will be held on December 21, 2019 at 11:00am at the 1st Baptist Church Of Patchogue, 482 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue, NY. 11772. A calling hour will precede the service from 10:00 to 11:00 at the church. Burial will be private.Memorial contributions may be made to the in Christine's memory.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 19, 2019