Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
1st Baptist Church Of Patchogue
482 N. Ocean Ave.
Patchogue, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
1st Baptist Church Of Patchogue
482 N. Ocean Ave.
Patchogue, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Wendling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Wendling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Wendling Notice
WENDLING - Christine, 72, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019.Chris was born in Port Jefferson, NY to the late Thomas C. and Josephine M Dioguardo. She graduated from Patchogue Medford High School, where she met her husband of over 53 years, Walter N. Wendling, II. She worked for the Suffolk County Police Department Headquarters with the Medical Evaluation Department. Chris is is survived by her husband, Walter N. Wendling II, her children; Walter (Suzie Ronci) Wendling III, Lee (Lou) Iannone and Becky (Brian) Ashworth. Her grandchildren, Wenzdae, Melody Jo, Ty, David and Jeffrey. She is the sister of Michele (Mike) Ehert, Joanne (William) Champlin and Thomas (Lynn) Dioguardo and a host of family members. A memorial service will be held on December 21, 2019 at 11:00am at the 1st Baptist Church Of Patchogue, 482 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue, NY. 11772. A calling hour will precede the service from 10:00 to 11:00 at the church. Burial will be private.Memorial contributions may be made to the in Christine's memory.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -