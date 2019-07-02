|
BARRY- Christopher James, 72, of Bohemia, on June 28, 2019. Beloved son of the late James and Dorothy Barry. Loving brother of James (Kathryn), the late Robert and brother-in-law of Dorothy. Devoted uncle of Andrew, Kevin and Michael Barry and step- uncle of Keith and Karen Oldoni. Cherished "sweetheart" of Carol. Visitation on Tuesday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Mass on Wednesday, 9:30 AM, at St. Hugh of Lincoln Church. Burial to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on July 2, 2019