M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Hugh of Lincoln Church
Christopher Barry Notice
BARRY- Christopher James, 72, of Bohemia, on June 28, 2019. Beloved son of the late James and Dorothy Barry. Loving brother of James (Kathryn), the late Robert and brother-in-law of Dorothy. Devoted uncle of Andrew, Kevin and Michael Barry and step- uncle of Keith and Karen Oldoni. Cherished "sweetheart" of Carol. Visitation on Tuesday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Mass on Wednesday, 9:30 AM, at St. Hugh of Lincoln Church. Burial to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on July 2, 2019
