Blake - Christopherof Roslyn Heights, NY on October 10, 2019 at age 70. Chris is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Janis, and his twin brother Tim of Delray Beach, Florida. Chris grew up in Manhasset and enjoyed a career in newspaper circulation management and sales in New York. He had a fun-loving nature and a fantastic sense of humor that never faltered, even during his lengthy illness. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory to the Mary Ann Tully Hospice Inn would be appreciated. www.hospicecarenetwork.org Arrangements were entrusted to Roslyn Heights Funeral Home. www.RoslynHeightsFH.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 13, 2019