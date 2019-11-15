|
|
KLYAP - Christopher Charles "Elwood," 49, passed away on November 11, 2019. He was born on March 27, 1970 to Paul R. Klyap, Sr. and Louise Santaromita Klyap in Queens, NY. He grew up in Deer Park, NY, the middle of 3 brothers. Chris had a big heart, was a talented musician, lover of animals, patron of the arts, and caring son, brother, and uncle to a family that will miss him dearly. Above all things, Chris loved music. There really was no better way to describe who he was without mentioning his affinity for music of all kinds . He was a Jimi Hendrix & Led Zeppelin super fan that truly displayed the greatest appreciation for music to anyone he had ever met. Chris leaves behind his parents, Paul and Louise Klyap of Deer Park, NY; brother, Paul (Danielle) Klyap of New York, NY; brother, Peter (Kristen) Klyap of Deer Park, NY; and 3 nieces that he adored immensely, Alexa, Amelia, and Addison Klyap. We hope you are at peace now and walking up that Stairway to Heaven!!! XOXO In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Chris' name to the Fender Play Foundation, which aims to encourage the next generation of musicians thr-ough community- focused initiatives. https://www.kindest.com/campaign/fender-play-foundation. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16th from 2-5 PM at Brueggemann Funeral Home in East Northport, New York.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 15, 2019