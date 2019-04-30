DALY - Christopher M., 43, passed away peacefully in sleep, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Born November 23, 1975, and raised in Queens, NY, he was the beloved son of the late Maurice Daly and Jacqueline (Loir) Daly. Christopher was a life-long learner, a PhD candidate, and instructor of history at The University at Albany, held in high regard by his colleagues, and whose impassioned lectures inspired intellectual curiosity among his students. Chris' irreverent humor and playfulness delighted his daughter Josephine. He shared his passion for knowledge with his son Evan, and the two shared endless, fascinating conversations on a variety of topics, especially history. He loved his wife Jennifer deeply and made her feel so very cherished. He'd had an idyllic childhood, the apple of his parents' eyes, doted upon by his brothers and sister, and had enjoyed playing baseball growing up. Chris loved music, attending concerts, and going on family hikes. He had a good and happy life. Christopher is survived by his children, Evan and Josephine, his wife Jennifer, his mother Jacqueline, brothers Sean and Patrick, sister Noelle, and by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, in-laws, and friends who will all mourn his loss. Mass will be held in his honor at St. Robert Bellarmine, 56-15 213th Street Bayside, NY on Friday, May 3rd at 11am, to be followed by burial at Mount Saint Mary's Cemetery in Flushing. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made toward the establishment of a scholarship in memory of Christopher. Please make your check payable to The University at Albany Foundation and mail to UAB 226, 1400 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY 12222 and note in the memo line your gift is in memory of Christopher. On-line gifts may be made at www.albany.edu/giving. Please note your gift is in memory of Christopher Daly. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com Published in Newsday on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary