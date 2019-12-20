Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Huntington, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Dammer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Dammer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Dammer Notice
DAMMER - Christopher, 61, of Huntington, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 19, 2019. Beloved son of Eugene and the late Marian. Dear partner of Lisa de la Lastra. Devoted brother of Eugene (Ellen), Mary Lou Huisking (Frank), Linda Karaffa (George), Denise Qualey (Brian) and Mark (Jessica). Loving uncle of 13 nieces and nephews. He is loved and his smile will be missed by his family and friends. Visitation Sunday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to Kids in Crisis. kidsincrisis.org in Christopher's name would be greatly appreciated by thefamily. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now