HUNT - Christopher S. of Bohemia, NY on Aug. 17, 2019. Devoted son of the late Charles & Josephine Hunt. Survived by his loving siblings Charles & Joyce, Clare, Neil, Cecelia & Paul, 7 nieces and nephews, 9 grand nieces and nephews, extended family, dear friends and co-workers. All services were private. If you wish to make a donation in his memory, please consider the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation JDRF.ORG further information Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 24, 2019