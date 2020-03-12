|
|
BOWMAN - Christopher P. (1980-2020), of Commack, NY passed away Tuesday, March 10. Loving husband of Jaime for 5 years. Beloved son of Ella and Paul. Devoted brother of Brian. His intelligence, quiet strength and loyalty will be greatly missed. Visitation will be Friday, March 13 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Commack Abbey, Commack. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday 9:30am at Christ the King RC Church, Commack. Burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020