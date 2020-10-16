Christopher Pendergast

PENDERGAST - Christopher The Board and Staff of The ALS Association Greater New York Chapter is deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and supporter Chris Pendergast. As founder of Ride for Life, Chris' passion and dedication in advancing the fight against ALS leaves an enduring legacy. Our thoughts are with his wife Christine, children Melissa and Buddy, and all his family. Allen Popowitz, Chairman, Dorine Gordon, President Emeritus, Kristen Cocoman, President and CEO







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store