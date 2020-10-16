1/
Christopher Pendergast
{ "" }
PENDERGAST - Christopher The Board and Staff of The ALS Association Greater New York Chapter is deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and supporter Chris Pendergast. As founder of Ride for Life, Chris' passion and dedication in advancing the fight against ALS leaves an enduring legacy. Our thoughts are with his wife Christine, children Melissa and Buddy, and all his family. Allen Popowitz, Chairman, Dorine Gordon, President Emeritus, Kristen Cocoman, President and CEO



Published in Newsday on Oct. 16, 2020.
