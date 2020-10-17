Christopher Pendergast

PENDERGAST - Christopher The family is heartbroken to announce the death of their beloved husband, father, poppy and ALS advocate. Christopher died on Wednesday, Oct. 14th from ALS, Lou Gehrigs disease at the age of 71. Christopher leaves behind his wife of 47 years Christine, his daughter Melissa Pendergast-Scriven (Rich), son Buddy Pendergast and grandson Patrick Scali. Christopher was a graduate of SUNY Fredonia, received his Masters at Stony Brook Uni-versity and was bestowed an Honorary Doctorate from the School of Medicine at Stony Brook. He was an educator in the Northport School District for over 30 years. Christopher lived with ALS for 28 years and founded ALS Ride for Life in 1997. Over those years, 10 million dollars were raised due to his advocacy on behalf of the ALS community. Each May, Christopher, along with fellow PALS, rode their wheelchairs across Long Island stopping at schools and businesses who supported ALS Ride for Life with donations. He will be missed not only by his loving family and friends but hundreds of school communities. Services will be held Sunday, Oct. 18th from 1-4 and 6-8 PM at OB Davis in Miller Place. Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 19th at St Louis DeMontfort Church in Sound Beach at 10 AM. A private prayer service will be livestreamed on the websites of OB Davis and ALS Ride for Life on Sunday evening at 8:30. The Mass will also be livestreamed. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to ALS Ride for Life and Hope House Ministries. We invite all to say farewell to Christopher on his last Ride. You are welcome to line the sidewalks along Rt. 25A from Parkside Avenue in Miller Place to Cty Rd 83 as Christopher "Rides" to Washington Memorial Park for private cremation.







