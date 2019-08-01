Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Lawrence RC Church
Sayville, NY
Christopher Ross Notice
ROSS - Christopher Steven, age 49, of Sayville on July 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Tricia. Loving father of Christopher and Caroline. Cherished son of Richard and Yvonne. Loving brother of Rick O'Boyle (Bill), Denise (Joe), Laurie Ross, Heather Ross (Tripp) and the late Jim Ross and late Sandra Kerr (Jon). Chris worked in the family business Charles Ross & Son Company for almost 30 years most recently as the VP of sales. Visitation for Chris will be held on Friday August 2, at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, West Sayville, NY from 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 pm. A Funeral Mass will be on Saturday August 3, 9:45 am at St. Lawrence RC Church in Sayville. Interment to follow at the parish cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 1, 2019
