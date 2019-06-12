|
|
SHARKEY-Christopher Anthony died of natural causes in Denver at the age of 53. Beloved son of Bernadette (McDermott) Sharkey and the late Laurence J. Sharkey. Christopher, the youngest of 12 siblings, is survived by his mother, Bernadette, and siblings Bernadette (Romano), Margaret, Anne (Woonteiler), Laurence, Patrick, Eileen (Bellini), Mary Ellen (Stuart), Kieran, Dennis, John, and Tara (Newton) as well as many loving brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Born in Brooklyn, Christopher grew up in Mineola. He graduated from St. Mary's High School, served in the Armed Services, then moved to Denver. He worked as a carpenter and cook and received a Nurse's Aide Certificate. A history and sports buff, he is remembered for his sweet nature, hearty laugh and positive disposition. Visitation at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 412 Willis Ave., Williston Park, June 13, from 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aidan, 505 Willis Ave., Williston Park, June 14, 11 a.m., followed by interment at Holy Rood Cemetery, 111 Old Country Road, Westbury. Memorial donations may be made to Social Ministry Office, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 1900 California St., Denver, CO, 80202.
Published in Newsday on June 12, 2019