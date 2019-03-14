Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Hugh's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Sonner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Sonner


1967 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Christopher Sonner Notice
SONNER- Christopher James of Huntington on March 12,2019. Dear Father of Alyssa and Alana. Beloved Son of Bob and Betty. Loving Brother of Sue and Dan Diviney, Jackie and Frank Giorgio, Jenn Rodriguez and Jason Guichard. Cherished Uncle, Cousin, Nephew and Friend. Devoted friend of Bill W. Visitation at M. A. Connell Funeral Home 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station Friday 3 to 8 PM. Mass Saturday 9:30 AM at St. Hugh's Church. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations to St. Hugh's Parish Outreach or Talbot House.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now