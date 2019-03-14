|
SONNER- Christopher James of Huntington on March 12,2019. Dear Father of Alyssa and Alana. Beloved Son of Bob and Betty. Loving Brother of Sue and Dan Diviney, Jackie and Frank Giorgio, Jenn Rodriguez and Jason Guichard. Cherished Uncle, Cousin, Nephew and Friend. Devoted friend of Bill W. Visitation at M. A. Connell Funeral Home 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station Friday 3 to 8 PM. Mass Saturday 9:30 AM at St. Hugh's Church. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations to St. Hugh's Parish Outreach or Talbot House.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 14, 2019