AMODEO - Ciro Charles of Plainview, NY on February 21, 2019. A WWII Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Irene. Loving father of Chris-topher (Joann). Cherished grandfather of Jacklyn and Eric. Dear brother of Christina (the late Nicholas) Sica and the late Jerome Amodeo. Reposing at the Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset, NY. Visiting Saturday 7-9 pm and Sunday 2-4 and 7- 9 pm. Funeral Mass 10:00 am Monday, February 25, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus RC Church, 690 Woodbury Rd., Woodbury, NY, followed by burial at St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village, NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 23, 2019