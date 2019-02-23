Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
(516) 921-2888
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Rd.
Syosset, NY
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Rd.
Syosset, NY
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Rd.
Syosset, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus RC Church
690 Woodbury Rd.
Woodbury, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ciro Amodeo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ciro Amodeo

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ciro Amodeo Notice
AMODEO - Ciro Charles of Plainview, NY on February 21, 2019. A WWII Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Irene. Loving father of Chris-topher (Joann). Cherished grandfather of Jacklyn and Eric. Dear brother of Christina (the late Nicholas) Sica and the late Jerome Amodeo. Reposing at the Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset, NY. Visiting Saturday 7-9 pm and Sunday 2-4 and 7- 9 pm. Funeral Mass 10:00 am Monday, February 25, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus RC Church, 690 Woodbury Rd., Woodbury, NY, followed by burial at St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village, NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beney Funeral Home
Download Now