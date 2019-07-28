|
|
Thomson - Clair Marie of West Islip, LI, on July 26, 2019. Beloved wife of William J. Thomson. Loving mother of James Thomson, Christine Wilson and Timothy Thomson (Patricia). Cherished grandmother of Samantha, Isabella, Josefina, Jacob and Sara. Dear sister of Ann Batt. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 Mile West of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Wednesday 10:30 AM, at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI. Private cremation to follow.Visiting Tuesday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday from July 28 to July 29, 2019